LONDON A nosedive in natural gas spot prices in Asia over the last month marks the end of bullish Japanese buying following the Fukushima disaster and the likely start of higher supply and lower prices for gas shipped to Europe.

The price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia has fallen 25 percent since June as collapsing demand in the region silences, some say permanently, the world's biggest spot market for the fuel.

That has created an oversupply of about 10 LNG cargos per month with sellers now looking for new buyers outside Asia.

Drilling advances have led to a huge glut of shale gas in the United States leaving Europe as the best alternative to Asia for shipped LNG.

"The current forecast for July gross LNG imports into Europe is 9 percent higher than the June gross LNG import total," independent LNG consultant Andy Flower said.

Cargoes that would have headed for Asia have already started arriving in Europe, ship-tracking data indicates, with two Nigerian cargoes delivered to a new terminal in the Netherlands and the BG Group-led BG.L Dragon terminal in the UK set to receive a Nigerian cargo on Sunday.

Seaborne deliveries to Europe have slumped sharply for more than a year as tankers were diverted to Asia to take advantage of the biggest price differentials since 2009.

Japan's increased use of LNG to offset closed nuclear sites following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March last year helped spur the move, which saw Asian spot prices that were roughly double those in Europe.

But industry officials say Japanese buyers have now moved out of the spot market, having squared away supply on short- and medium-term contracts instead.

"We wouldn't even consider sending spot cargoes to Asia now," said a source at Statoil (STL.OL), Europe's only LNG producer.

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola (IBE.MC) is also looking at pushing more cargoes from Algeria, Norway and Nigeria into Europe, raising the UK gas market as one possible destination, a trade source at the company told Reuters.

"We are not seeing any demand coming out of Asia anymore...it is quiet. People think the Japanese are not buying spot supplies anymore because they signed so many medium-term deals," the source said.

Unthinkable six months ago, the admission reflects a growing consensus among producers and traders that top importer Japan has had its fill of the fuel on a spot basis.

FREEFALL

Spot LNG prices in Asia have been in freefall since June, hitting $13.80 (8.91 pounds) per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week and slamming shut once lucrative arbitrage opportunities.

The onset of deliveries to Japan under multi-year deals have also stoked fears that markets in Asia may not recover this year, several traders said.

"I think Japan, and quite possibly Asia, is pretty much done and I don't see why things should improve," said an LNG trader at a European utility with a global portfolio.

"LNG prices peaked this time last year because the Japanese were buying for the winter - but this is not happening now," he said.

"Even in China and India, we're just not seeing the aggressive buying you would except when prices drop nearly 25 percent in a month," he said.

New supplies from Australia, Nigeria, Norway and Indonesia have contributed to the price downturn, while packed storage sites are dampening demand even further.

"This could be the start of Europe seeing more spot cargoes," the source from Statoil said.

Another source said that cargoes are currently being marketed to Europe, although he had not seen any firm placements yet.

"The cargoes under discussion are for delivery periods from a few weeks from now to a month," a senior LNG trader from a top European utility said. As many as 12 spot cargoes per month are now up for grabs, traders said.

ANGOLAN SPOT

It has been a fast fall for traders who saw bumper profits as Asian spot prices in May hit highs not seen since mid-2008.

From nuclear restarts in Japan to higher LNG spot supply due from new production plants in Australia and Angola, pessimism over the state of the Asian market has triggered a hunt for alternative buyers.

"What's spooking the market right now is Angola - which will start selling cargoes on a spot basis into the market in September," a senior LNG trader from a top European utility said.

"What you don't want is spot supply coming into the market in a shoulder month," he added, referring to periods of seasonally low demand.

Output from Angola's new liquefaction plant, which will provide four to five additional spot cargoes per month, is set for late summer or early autumn.

Japan's decision to bring back some idled nuclear output is also weighing on LNG price outlooks.

Fukushima prompted the shutdown of all 50 of Japan's nuclear plants, which previously provided about a third of the country's electricity.

"This is very symbolic and leaves Japanese utilities in a more comfortable position with the hope that the government will help them," the trader said.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)