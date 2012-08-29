LONDON Malaysia's Seri Angkasa liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is heading towards the UK port of Milford Haven to unload its cargo on September 14, sailing thousands of miles as weakening Asian demand prompts the search for alternative markets.

The vessel can carry up to 145,000 cubic meters of the super-cooled fuel, and is currently passing Africa's Cape of Good Hope, according to AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters.

Malaysian energy firm Petronas has a stake in the Dragon terminal at Milford Haven so the shipment is more likely headed there than South Hook, the other terminal at the complex.

BG Group BG.L jointly owns the Dragon terminal with Petronas.

Plunging demand for gas in Asia since May due to cooler than normal temperatures and packed inventories has freed up supplies to European terminals, particularly the UK, Zeebrugge and some French ports.

