UPDATE 6-Oil pushes higher as U.S. Treasury flags sanctions on Iran
* Sanctions announcement adds to market volatility (Adds sanctions announcement, updates prices)
LONDON, June 26 Qatar Petroleum plans to build a 500 megawatt (MW) combined heat and power (CHP) plant at its South Hook liquefied natural gas import terminal in Wales, Europe's biggest, it said in preliminary submissions to the UK's National Infrastructure Planning authority.
"The proposed CHP plant will have an installed capacity of up to 500 MW and produce sufficient electricity to both meet the existing LNG terminal's power needs and to export surplus electricity," Qatar Petroleum and project partners ExxonMobil and Total said in an environmental impact assessment report to the planning authority.
It expects to make a submit a formal application in first-quarter 2013, the authority said.
The plan includes the option to eventually export surplus power into the National Grid transmission system via a plug-in point at Pembroke Power Station.
Britain depends on Qatar for nearly all of the UK's LNG supplies via the South Hook terminal. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)
* Sanctions announcement adds to market volatility (Adds sanctions announcement, updates prices)
Feb 3 U.S. oil and natural gas producers added jobs in December and January as drillers continued to return to the well pad with crude prices holding near 18 month highs, according to U.S. jobs data on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has placed a Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.