Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
LONDON Aug 8 Goldman Sachs on Monday upheld its long-term bullish outlook on UK gas and LNG prices despite deteriorating macro indicators caused by the continuing debt crises in the United States and eurozone.
The bank recommends a long position in UK NBP fourth-quarter 2012 contracts on the back of tightening global LNG markets restricting supplies to the UK.
"We expect a continued tightening of global LNG markets to lead to a reconnection between spot prices and oil-indexed prices in Europe," Goldman analysts said in a research note.
It foresees winter 2012/13 gas prices climbing above oil-indexed levels during the peak demand period, adding that the re-convergence is not currently priced into the forward curve.
European utilities pay a fixed, oil-linked rate for gas supplied under long-term contracts with Russia and Norway.
But the gap between UK and European oil-linked gas prices has widened out in the last few weeks.
Warming weather and improved supplies pushed UK spot prices lower on Friday, completing a week of daily falls, which widening the spread to the oil-indexed contract price to about 25 pence per therm.
That's the widest spread since September 2010, according to Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.