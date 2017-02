Liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Ruwais, constructed by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., is seen during its trial voyage at sea near Geoje, southeast of Seoul, in this undated picture released on September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co./Handout

LONDON Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Al Ruwais will arrive from Qatar at the UK's Milford Haven import terminal in Wales on April 30, according to AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters.

The vessel, which can carry up to 215,000 cubic meters of the super-cooled fuel, would be the fourth new LNG tanker bound for British shores since last week.

It suggests a pick-up in deliveries following a months-long lull, weighing on UK gas prices in line with rising confidence in supply.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)