(Adds spokesman comments, more deals expected)

LONDON Aug 26 The South Hook Gas Company has signed a deal giving energy trader Trafigura access to spare import capacity at Europe's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the company said on Friday.

The deal gives Trafigura an option to purchase spare import slots as they become available, a South Hook Gas spokesman said.

"South Hook Gas has signed a framework agreement with Trafigura for access to spare LNG import capacity at the South Hook Terminal," the company said in a statement.

The company, owned by Qatar Petroleum (70 percent) and ExxonMobil (30 percent), sold spare capacity to ConocoPhillips and Swiss trading firm EGL earlier this year, and more deals are in the pipeline for later this year.

The moves may signal that QatarGas, which currently supplies the terminal, expects to send fewer cargoes to Britain, given the higher potential for profit in diverting supplies to higher-paying markets in Asia.

"QatarGas has always said that its supply is divertible," the spokesman said, adding that diversification of suppliers helps bolster Britain's energy security.

The spare capacity deals are designed to allow other companies the chance to bring in cargoes from other exporting countries such as Trinidad and Algeria.

ConocoPhillips and EGL have not delivered a cargo into South Hook since signing the agreements.

Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil have invested 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)in the terminal.

For a factbox on UK LNG terminals click here ($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jane Baird)