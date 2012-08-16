Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON UK-based metals trading firm LN Metals has closed its steel trading desk and does not plan to reopen it anytime soon, sources said.
"The steel desk was closed a few weeks ago not to be reopened," a source at the company said, declining to add any details.
Directors of the privately-owned firm, a well-known player in base metals, minor metals and ferroalloys markets, were not available for comment.
In the last few months, a steep fall in prices and spiralling costs of financing have badly affected a number of steel producing and trading companies, some of which have disappeared.
Some market experts say smaller players will continue to suffer in the next couple of years, likely leading to a further reduction of the number of companies active in this sector.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.