Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the shares it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a 220-million-pound deal that would transform the company into the UK's largest regional news publisher.

Shares in Trinity Mirror, which already owns a 20 percent stake in Local World, were up 8.1 percent at 173 pence on Wednesday morning.

Like other newspaper publishers, Trinity Mirror has seen a fall in its revenues due to the move online of both readers and advertisers.

The company does not intend to close any titles as a result of the acquisition, CEO Simon Fox said, adding that he did not expect the deal to face any competition concerns.

"There is barely a postcode in the country where our titles compete," he said on a media call.

Local World and Trinity Mirror each publish about 80 titles.

The deal will also expand the reach of Trinity Mirror's automated advertising system by giving it access to the websites of Local World's regional newspapers. The automated system matches advertising on websites with customers browsing those sites.

"I think it (online advertising) is an important consideration for them," Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker said.

Trinity Mirror, which said in September it was in talks with Local World, also publishes national newspapers such as the Daily Mirror and the Sunday Mirror.

Rival newspaper publisher Daily Mail and General Trust Plc, which owns 38.7 percent of Local World, said it would receive about 73 million pounds for its stake.

