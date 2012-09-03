Oil and gas exploration and development company Lochard Energy Group Plc LHD.L put itself up for sale, three months after production at its flagship asset in the North Sea was hit by a blockage.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of 20.44 million pounds, rose as much as 15 percent on the news.

Lochard, which has a 10 percent interest in the Athena field in the North Sea, also began a farm-out process for its other discoveries, Thunderball and Moby, in October 2011.

"Following discussions with a number of parties regarding a farm out, the board believes that there would be a higher level of interest were they to seek a buyer for the company," the company said.

Last year in September, the company said it had received an approach. But talks fell through and Lochard said the approach did not reflect a fair value of the company.

Ithaca Energy (IAE.TO) (IAE.L), which operates the Athena field, in June said only three of the four wells at the field were flowing.

Australia-based Lochard also reported a bigger loss for the year ended June 30. Loss before income tax widened to A$7.76 million ($8.02 million) from A$4.38 million.

Revenue rose to A$1.81 million from A$20,000.

Lochard shares, which fell about 55 percent in the last one year, were trading up more than 7 percent at 7.59 pence at 0812 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9676 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)