Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp on Monday said there was no evidence that a lithium-ion battery contributed to a February 14 incident that caused smoke in the cockpit of an F-35 test plane.
Lockheed spokesman Michael Rein said initial reviews indicated a potential failure in the plane's cooling system, which had been removed from the aircraft for further study.
"The battery was not one of the components pulled from the aircraft for further review. There is no evidence that the lithium ion batteries are a contributor to this event," Rein said, adding, "No battery faults were observed at any time."
The Pentagon on Monday said it was shipping the plane's "power thermal management system" back to its manufacturer, Honeywell International Inc. The system uses a lithium-ion battery similar to those whose failures have grounded Boeing Co's entire fleet of 787s, but the Pentagon said there was no connection between the F-35 incident and its batteries.
PARIS Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron cemented his status as favourite to win the French presidency on Friday as his conservative rival, Francois Fillon, came under renewed pressure to pull out because of a deepening financial scandal.
BELFAST Irish nationalists Sinn Fein and the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party were neck-and-neck on Friday almost halfway through the counting of votes in a snap election that could dramatically shift the balance of power in Northern Ireland.