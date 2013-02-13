Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
WASHINGTON The Pentagon and the U.S. Navy have lifted flight restrictions on the Marine Corps version of the F-35 fighter jet, clearing the way for testing and training flights to resume after a nearly month-long grounding, according to Colonel Kevin Killea, who oversees aviation requirements for the Marine Corps.
Killea said the decision would allow officials to resume flight tests of the F-35B, the Marines' version of the new warplane being built by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), but the Navy and the F-35 program office had more work ahead on resolving the manufacturing issues blamed for the grounding.
The Pentagon and Navy grounded all 25 F-35B jets on January 18 after a fuel line made by Stratoflex, a unit of Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N), detached just before a training flight in Florida on January 16. It later said the issue stemmed from a manufacturing defect, not maintenance or design issues.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.