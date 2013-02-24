WASHINGTON The United States and its allies plan to buy thousands of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes in coming years.

Following is a list of the planned purchases, according to data provided by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the prime contractor for the $396 billion weapons program.

Lockheed is developing three variants for the U.S. military services and eight partner countries that helped fund the plane's development - Britain, Australia, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Canada. Two other countries, Italy and Japan, have also placed orders for the fighter jet.

The conventional landing A-model will be used by the U.S. Air Force and most allies; the B-model, which can take off from shorter runways and land like a helicopter, will be used by the U.S. Marine Corps, Italy and Britain; and the C-model, or carrier variant, will be used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

U.S. Air Force 1,763 F-35As

U.S. Navy 260 F-35Cs

U.S. Marine Corps 340 F-35Bs and 80 F-35Cs

Britain 138 F-35Bs

Turkey 100 F-35As

Australia 100 F-35As

Italy 60 F-35As and 30 F-35Bs

Netherlands 85 F-35As

Canada 65 F-35As

Norway 52 F-35As

Japan 42 F-35As

Denmark 30 F-35As

Israel 19 F-35As

