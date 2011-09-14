LONDON Lockheed Martin believes growing demand for products and services other than traditional military equipment can help shelter it from stagnant defence spending in western economies, its vice president for international business development said.

"We're seeing a great deal of interest in things like alternative energy, IT work, government services, which will help populations grow and expand, and of course in cyber security," Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) Rick Kirkland said in an interview with Reuters Insider at the Defence & Security Equipment international (DSEi) show in London.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Monday called on the U.S. and European nations to do more to open up their defence markets.

However, Lockheed -- the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales -- believes there must be limits to how much technology is shared between nations.

"For our friends and allies we want to share the highest levels of technology but we also have concerns over technology proliferation ... especially that might end up in the hands of non-state actors and create a problem not just for us but for the globe," said Kirkland.

The maker of the F-35 fighter jet also sees significant opportunities for growth in the Middle East and Asia - as do many other defence companies.

"The Middle East is a growing market concern for stability," said Kirkland. "The other is in Asia -- probably all of Asia, not just north or south."

