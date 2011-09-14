Out of pocket, Italians fall out of love with the euro
ROME When the Italian central bank's deputy governor joined a radio phone-in show last week, many callers asked why Italy didn't ditch the euro and return to its old lira currency.
LONDON Lockheed Martin believes growing demand for products and services other than traditional military equipment can help shelter it from stagnant defence spending in western economies, its vice president for international business development said.
"We're seeing a great deal of interest in things like alternative energy, IT work, government services, which will help populations grow and expand, and of course in cyber security," Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) Rick Kirkland said in an interview with Reuters Insider at the Defence & Security Equipment international (DSEi) show in London.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Monday called on the U.S. and European nations to do more to open up their defence markets.
However, Lockheed -- the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales -- believes there must be limits to how much technology is shared between nations.
"For our friends and allies we want to share the highest levels of technology but we also have concerns over technology proliferation ... especially that might end up in the hands of non-state actors and create a problem not just for us but for the globe," said Kirkland.
The maker of the F-35 fighter jet also sees significant opportunities for growth in the Middle East and Asia - as do many other defence companies.
"The Middle East is a growing market concern for stability," said Kirkland. "The other is in Asia -- probably all of Asia, not just north or south."
LONDON/BERLIN A serious challenger to German Chancellor Angela Merkel is forcing global investors to parse another potential electoral surprise - removal of a key political constant through years of euro zone turbulence but also an end to Europe's austerity bias.
LONDON In an attack on Germany, U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade adviser said the euro was "grossly undervalued", a charge which may ring true for the German economy but not for the 19-member currency zone as a whole.