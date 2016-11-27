U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
JERUSALEM Israel's security cabinet on Sunday approved the purchase of an additional 17 Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, bringing its total number on order to 50.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement the decision to increase the order was unanimous.
Lockheed is developing three versions of the F-35 Lightning II jets for the U.S. military and nine countries that have already placed orders - Britain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, Norway, Australia, Japan, Israel and South Korea.
Israel's first two are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.