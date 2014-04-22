The F-35B Lighting II variant of the Joint Strike Fighter sits on the deck of the USS Wasp off the coast of North Carolina in this photo taken August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sgt. Tyler L. Main/U.S. Marine Corps

WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, said its bookings could exceed $80 billion (47 billion pounds) in 2014, bolstered by an expected F-35 fighter jet order valued at $3.5 billion in the second quarter, and a $5 billion multiple-year order for C-130 transport planes in the fourth quarter.

Lockheed Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday said he expected about $10 billion in bookings in the second and third quarters of 2014, with a spike to about $16 billion in fourth quarter.

"We still think we've got a chance to be above $80 billion as we get towards the end of the year," Tanner told analysts on an earnings call.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)