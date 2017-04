Exclusive - Anbang's Fidelity & Guaranty acquisition set to fall through: sources

China's Anbang Insurance Group will let its agreement to acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) for $1.6 billion (£1.27 billion) lapse, after failing to secure all the necessary regulatory approvals, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.