LONDON The BFI London Film Festival will honour Canadian director David Cronenberg and British actor/director Ralph Fiennes with fellowships at the end of this year's event, organisers said on Tuesday.

They also announced the nine-strong shortlist for best picture which included opening movie "360" and "Faust," which won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film festival.

Cronenberg has made acclaimed films crossing a number of genres including "The Fly," "Naked Lunch," "Eastern Promises" and "A History of Violence."

His latest picture "A Dangerous Method" is included in this year's festival line-up.

Fiennes is a respected stage actor who has won plaudits for big screen performances in "The English Patient," "Schindler's List" and the "Harry Potter" movies in which he plays evil Lord Voldemort.

His directorial debut "Coriolanus" has a gala screening in London.

The best film prize, to be announced at an awards ceremony on October 26, will be decided from:

* 360, Fernando Meirelles, UK/Austria/France/Brazil

* The Artist, Michel Hazanavicius, France

* The Deep Blue Sea, Terence Davies, UK

* The Descendants, Alexander Payne, USA

* Faust, Alexander Sokurov, Russia

* The Kid With a Bike, Luc & Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Belgium/France/Italy

* Shame, Steve McQueen, UK

* Trishna, Michael Winterbottom, UK

* We Need to Talk About Kevin, Lynne Ramsay, UK/USA

The London film festival runs from October 12-27.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)