Cast member Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film ''The Deep Blue Sea'' during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON The curtain falls on the 2011 London Film Festival on Thursday with Rachel Weisz, Simon Russell Beale and Tom Hiddleston leading the cast in Terence Davies' "The Deep Blue Sea."

The drama, set just after World War II, is based on a 1952 play of the same name by dramatist Terence Rattigan, the centenary whose birth is being marked this year.

The movie charts the emotional downfall of Hester Collyer (Weisz) as she struggles between two men, her cultured and kindly older husband William Collyer (Russell Beale) and the young, charming ex-RAF pilot Freddie Page (Hiddleston).

The plot revolves around Hester's attempted suicide, cutting back and forth between her present predicament and the recollections of her romantic past.

She has left behind the wealthy lifestyle with her High Court judge husband, and is living in a shabby, tiny flat with Page, the dashing love interest who fulfils Hester's newly-awakened physical desires.

"What's relevant is that somebody gets changed, profoundly changed, by the discovery of sex," said director Davies at a press conference before the evening gala performance.

"At 40, she discovers sex, which is overwhelming ... When you discover sexual love as well, that combination is incredibly powerful.

"It's about a woman who's very conventional, who does the most unconventional thing, she leaves her husband -- women didn't do that in the 50s. If you were working class you had too many children and there was nowhere to go, middle class people simply didn't do it."

Hester is a tragic female lead rooted by a conservative upbringing as the daughter of a priest but drawn impulsively by her more primal desires.

Her fate, it seems, hangs in the balance between two male love interests, neither of whom can give her what she needs.

"They all want a different kind of love from each other. That's the tragedy," added Davies, whose last feature fiction film was "The House of Mirth" in 2000.

"Love, I think, is really the most exclusively human emotion because of what we do for it. Why is it that we look at somebody ... and say 'I love them as a person and I would lay my life down for them.'

"My mother was like that -- I mean I would do anything for her, and she for me. But when it is that powerful it can have a destructive nature."

Although the film is firmly set in the 1950s, it has relevance in the modern world, according to Hiddleston, who has risen to prominence with roles in "Thor" and "Midnight In Paris."

"Hester's act of leaving William Collyer, leaving a man who is intensely kind and compassion and gentle, for a man who has more passion but also a greater capacity for cruelty, is something that happens every single day, whether it's 1951 or 2011," he said.

Thursday's red carpet premiere in central London rounds off 16 days during which more than 300 shorts and feature films from around the world were screened.

They included George Clooney's "The Ides of March," Madonna's royal biopic "W.E." and Lynne Ramsay's "We Need to Talk About Kevin."

After a relatively low-key start, the red carpet has seen stars such as Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Madonna, Michael Fassbender and Vanessa Redgrave supporting their films.

British director Ramsay's "We Need to Talk About Kevin" was awarded the festival's top prize for best film.

Ralph Fiennes, whose directorial debut "Coriolanus" was screened at the festival, and Canadian director David Cronenberg, who presented "A Dangerous Method," were awarded British Film Institute fellowships.

(Editing by Mike Collett-White; editing by Chris Michaud and Bob Tourtellotte)