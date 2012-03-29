LONDON Iron ore miner London Mining LOND.L posted a wider core loss for 2011, due to higher corporate costs as the miner moved from developer to producer, bringing its Marampa operation in Sierra Leone into production.

The miner, which made its first shipment from Sierra Leone last month, said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) loss widened to $40.5 million (25.4 million pounds) from $31.4 million (19.7 million pounds) the previous year.

London Mining said it was fully funded to expand capacity at Marampa to 5 million tonnes a year, after signing an offtake related prepayment loan agreement with commodity trader Vitol.

Marampa produced over 271,500 wmt of concentrate as at March 26, the miner said.

London Mining is separately developing iron ore mines in Saudi Arabia and Greenland, the latter a project with a net present value of $2.4 billion, according to a bankable feasibility study published earlier this week.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)