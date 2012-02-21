The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday it had struck a deal with Google to provide real-time quotes for trades on the London Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana, information that traders currently pay a premium for.

LSE said the move would make data that was previously available to Google users on a 15-minute delay as accessible as possible for retail investors.

Jarod Hillman, Head of Real-Time Data at the LSE said: "For the first time Google users will have access to free, real-time last-trade prices, allowing them to make more informed investment decisions."

Current providers of real time share trade data from the London Stock Exchange include Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg LP.

