(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
LONDON Platinum miner Lonmin (LMI.L) has priced a $817 million rights issue at a discount of 45 percent, pushing ahead with a cash call to slash its debt and fund a recovery, after it was battered by six weeks of strikes.
Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum miner, said it would issue 9 new shares for every 5 existing, a total of up to 365 million shares at 140 pence or 19.5 South African rand.
The UK price represents a 44.4 percent discount to the theoretica ex-rights price (TERP) of an existing share. In South African rand, the discount is 45 percent.
Lonmin booked $755 million of special costs, including $159 million for the costs of the strike. That dragged it to a full-year loss before tax of $698 million.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.