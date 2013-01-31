LONDON South African miner Lonmin (LMI.L)(LONJ.J) has started to put its troubled year behind it after posting first quarter production ahead of targets.

The world's third-largest platinum producer said on Thursday its performance in the quarter "substantially exceeded" its planned ramp-up after strikes paralysed its Marikana mine for six weeks from mid-August.

The company also stuck to its targets for sales, costs and capital spending for the full year.

Lonmin shares surged nearly 10 percent after losing almost half their value in 2012.

The mine was at the centre of a wave of labour unrest and violence in South Africa's mining industry that left dozens dead.

The wildcat stoppages at Marikana, scene of South Africa's most violent episode since the end of apartheid, added to the troubles facing the country's platinum industry.

Platinum, used in catalytic converters in cars, has come under pressure during the global economic downturn and from the slump in car demand, particularly in Europe.

The strikes, weak platinum prices and high costs meant Lonmin had one of the most stretched balance sheets in the platinum sector. It was forced to turn to investors in November to raise $817 million to avoid breaching lending terms.

Lonmin said last year it had lost 110,000 ounces of production and scaled back long-term plans to boost output and sales. Meanwhile rival producer Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Friday its quarterly production figures had been badly dented by the strikes. <ID:L6N0AU1Q8>

But Lonmin's trading update, ahead of its annual meeting on Thursday, offered some reassurance for investors.

"The results were quite significantly ahead of where I'd expected them to be in Q1, the ramp-up following the strike is going better than expected," said Alison Turner, an analyst at Panmure Gordon.

"They had a very, very bad year last year on a number of fronts but they've now got the balance sheet addressed and operationally they seem to be doing very well, that underpins what is happening in the share price," she added.

Lonmin aims to sell 660,000 ounces in the financial year to the end of September 2013. But Turner said this could be on the conservative side: "There's potential for upside."

Lonmin opened an official search for a new chief executive at the end of last year after Ian Farmer, who is being treated for a serious illness, officially stepped aside.

At the annual meeting, 29 percent of shareholders voted against a proposed pay package for the company's directors.

The remuneration of executives, including a significant retention award payment to the chief financial officer, serving as interim CEO, were deemed insensitive by some pressure groups in light of the labour relation problems last year, according to PIRC, one of Britain's leading shareholder advisory groups.

Lonmin said quarterly platinum sales rose 16.7 percent to 108,342 ounces while total platinum group metals (PGM) sales fell 3.7 percent to 182,576 ounces.

The average price it received for platinum rose 3.5 percent to $1,176 per ounce, Lonmin said.

Spot platinum prices are on track for their biggest monthly rise in a year, outperforming other precious metals like gold and silver as an increasingly optimistic view of the global economy favours industrial metals. But they remain more than 25 percent below their 2008 peak.

(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Brenda Goh and Jane Merriman)