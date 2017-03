MARIKANA, South Africa Lonmin Plc, the world's third-largest platinum producer, said around 6,000 workers had returned to work on Tuesday at its Marikana mine, ending a brief illegal strike that coincided with a visit by journalists.

Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said all the workers were now back underground and the protest had cost the company a shift's worth of production.

