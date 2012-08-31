JOHANNESBURG Discussions among platinum miner Lonmin Plc, unions and government to end a three-week strike have been suspended until Monday for funerals of those killed in a labour fight, a union official said on Friday.

Gideon du Plessis, deputy secretary general of trade union Solidarity, also said talks that stated this week seeking a plan to have 3,000 striking workers return to their post at Lonmin's South Africa operations were suspended on Friday.

Lonmin said in a statement that 5.7 percent of its 28,000 -strong South African workforce had reported for work on Friday. That was down from just under 7 percent on Thursday, and likely impacted by workers attending funerals of their colleagues.

Production at the world's third-largest platinum producer has come to a near standstill from the labour unrest, which has left 44 dead this month.

Shares of Lonmin were down 0.24 percent in Johannesburg at 78.71 rand at 1006 GMT.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by David Dolan)