JOHANNESBURG Platinum producer Lonmin (LMI.L) said on Thursday the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) now controlled 70 percent of its main South African workforce, after poaching disgruntled members from the National Union of Mineworkers.

Lonmin said it was working to finalise an agreement with AMCU, the NUM and other smaller unions to get wage talks off the ground. A turf war between AMCU and NUM triggered wildcat strikes and violence last year that killed some 50 people in the mining sector.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)