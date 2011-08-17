BANGALORE Car dealer and parts supplier Lookers, which was in offer talks with a consortium led by investor Jack Petchey recently, said it was no longer in discussions with anyone, but was still open to selling the group.

"We are certainly not close minded to somebody coming in if they have a desire to buy the group," Chief Executive Peter Jones told Reuters.

Last month, the company, which owns Scottish brand Taggarts and the Charles Hurst brand in Northern Ireland, had rejected a revised offer from Petchey's consortium.

"We opened talks with the consortium when they revised their pricing. We didn't have the support of our shareholder base, who valued the company at a higher figure than the 70 pence that was offered," Jones said in a telephone interview.

In May, Petchey's Trefick vehicle, along with Moor Park Capital Partners, a real estate private equity investment advisory firm, and Brett Palos, a venture capitalist and real estate investor, was refused access to Looker's books after they made a joint offer approach for the company.

Trefick owns a 17.3 percent stake in Lookers, which is currently valued at nearly 200 million pounds.

"The consortium obviously moved away and during the offer period, it didn't stimulate any interest from any other buyers and now we are not in talks at all," Jones said.

Following this offer approach and subsequent rejection of the proposal by the board, Lookers reviewed its strategic options and decided to continue with both its motor and parts divisions.

For January-June, the company maintained its pretax profit at 22.6 million pounds amid a tough economy. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to 1 billion pounds, helped by strong growth in its parts division.

The company's shares, which lost nearly a quarter of their value since it refused access to its books to the consortium in May, were up 5.5 percent at 53 pence at 1100 GMT.

"We don't expect any material changes to full-year consensus forecasts (of 35.5 million pounds) at this stage," Espirito Santo Investment Bank said.

"However, Lookers is a quality business, well-positioned to consolidate a fragmented market."

(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera; Editing by Don Sebastian)