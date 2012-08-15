Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
British car dealership chain Lookers Plc's (LOOK.L) profit rose 9 percent in the first half of the year as sales of new and used cars went up.
The company, which owns Scottish brand Taggarts and the Charles Hurst brand in Northern Ireland, said pretax profit rose to 23.3 million pounds ($36.55 million) for January-June from 21.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew 3 percent to 1.03 billion pounds.
The company, which runs 120 franchise dealerships, said turnover in its parts division was hurt as Britons curbed non-essential spending on car repairs.
Lookers' shares, which have risen 30 percent since the start of the year, closed at 66.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6375 British pounds)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.