PARIS L'Oreal (OREP.PA) expects growth to improve in the fourth quarter against the previous three months and sees no reason to believe the growth of the global cosmetics market next year should be very different from 2012, its head said on Tuesday.

"Today, we have no reason to believe that the growth of the market next year will be very different compared to this year," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told analysts in a conference call.

"We are anticipating a fourth quarter that will be slightly better than the third quarter," Agon said.

Agon also forecast growth of "around 4 percent" for the global cosmetics market in 2012 and "slightly below 4 percent" in the second half of the year.

