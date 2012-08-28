PARIS L'Oreal (OREP.PA), the world's biggest cosmetics group, said its first-half operating profit rose 11.4 percent, helped by luxury cosmetics products, and confirmed it expected to do better than the market and increase profits and sales this year.

The French group had in July reported slower sales in the second quarter, weighed down by the economic crisis, with like-for-like growth slowing across all regions, including Asia, in the luxury segment.

While operating profit rose in all divisions, the group's margin was little changed in the first half at 16.9 percent against 16.8 percent in the same period a year ago.

L'Oreal also said on Tuesday that it would buy back shares worth a maximum of 500 million euros by the end of this year.

"It's somewhat disappointing at the operating level but the share buy-back programme, the first since 2008, shows the group's confidence in its ability to generate cash flow," said Oddo analyst Leopold Authie.

Jean-Paul Agon, L'Oreal's chief executive, told Les Echos newspaper that he was confident about the second half of the year despite a cooling off in once-hot demand for luxury goods in Asia.

"We think the cosmetics market will remain promising this year with growth around 4 percent," he said.

Group operating profit was 1.897 billion euros ($2.38 billion).

Operating profit on luxury products which include the Cacharel and Lancome brands, climbed 21.4 percent, yielding a margin of 19.5 percent.

Operating profit at mass consumer goods, such as the Garnier shampoo and Maybelline mascara, rose 6.7 percent but the margin slipped to 19.9 percent.

Sales at L'Oreal, whose competitors include U.S. cosmetics maker Estee Lauder (EL.N) and Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS), grew to 11.21 billion euros in the first half.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll showed estimates for operating profit or earnings before interest and tax at 1.918 billion euros, a margin of 17.25 percent and net profit at 1.643 billion euros.

L'Oreal, almost 30 percent-owned by Swiss food group Nestle NESN.VX, will detail first-half earnings on Wednesday and analysts will mostly focus on how it expects the second half of the year to evolve.

Its shares closed 0.15 percent lower at 101 euros on Tuesday, taking gains to about 25 percent so far this year and beating a 18 percent rise in the European personal and household goods index .SXQP.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Pascale Denis; Editing by Leila Abboud, Helen Massy-Beresford and Tim Dobbyn)