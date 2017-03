The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French cosmetics giant L'Oreal (OREP.PA) and food group Nestle NESN.VX on Thursday announced their intention to end their nutritional supplement joint venture Inneov as of the first quarter of next year.

Inneov, created in 2002, "has not met the development expected by both partners," the groups said in a statement. In 2013, Inneov generated sales of 52 million euros (41.26 million pounds).

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Leila Abboud)