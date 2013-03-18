FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
PARIS Lindsay Owen-Jones, who headed L'Oreal for almost 20 years, is preparing to leave the French cosmetics giant, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Honorary chairman of L'Oreal since 2011, Owen-Jones wrote in a letter to Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon that he planned to "pass the baton" and step down from the board on April 26.
Owen-Jones, 67, led the group from 1988 until 2006, when he split the role of chairman and CEO, leaving the day-to-day running of the group to Agon.
He was the mastermind behind L'Oreal's expansion from a Europe-focused company into the world's biggest cosmetics group through a series of successful acquisitions that have helped propel growth despite the economic downturn.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.