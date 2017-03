The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS L'Oreal (OREP.PA) posted a 2.2 percent drop in first-quarter sales on Monday, held back by slowing demand for its mass market products, which include Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up, particularly in North America.

The French cosmetics giant reported revenue of 5.64 billion euros (4.65 billion pounds), up 3.5 percent on a like-for-like basis and below market expectations of over 4 percent.

As usual, the group did not give specific guidance other than to say it expected to "achieve another year of growth of sales and profit growth".

