A logo is seen over the entrance of Cosmetics company L'Oreal building in Paris, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS L'Oreal (OREP.PA) is in exclusive talks to acquire skincare brands Decleor and Carita from Japan's Shiseido (4911.T) for around 230 million euros $314.3 million (194.4 million pounds), Shiseido said on Thursday.

L'Oreal cited the promising international growth prospects of the two brands, which made combined annual sales of around 100 million euros in 2012. It said an agreement could be signed in coming weeks.

A separate statement by Shiseido gave the price tag which it said was subject to "standard closing adjustments".

Shiseido is trying to turn the page on its first annual loss in eight years and the replacement of its president in March, in the wake of tough price competition and declining market share.

L'Oreal, meanwhile, has seen margins improve thanks to the launch of new and more expensive items and recently bought Chinese facial mask provider Magic Holdings, in a bid to expand in the fastest-growing sector of China's $15 billion (9.2 billion pounds) skincare market.

