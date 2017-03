A bomb threat sent electronically that prompted the closing of the entire Los Angeles school district was linked to an Internet address in Frankfurt, Germany, a spokeswoman for the school district said.

Los Angeles school district spokeswoman Shannon Haber said the threat was sent via email to a district board member and came through an Internet protocol, or IP, address from the German city.

