Police officers talk with school administrators on the campus at Mark Twain Middle School in Los Angeles, California December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

WASHINGTON The threat that led to the closing of all public schools in Los Angeles on Tuesday is most likely a hoax, several federal officials said.

The officials, who asked not to be named, echoed an assessment by New York Police Commissioner William Bratton that the decision Los Angeles authorities took to shut the school system was an over reaction.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)