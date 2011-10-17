Commodities trading house Louis Dreyfus plans to look at a potential public listing or a partial sale to a sovereign wealth fund, the Financial Times said.

The company has hired Credit Suisse as its financial adviser, but people familiar with the talks told the Financial Times that a deal was unlikely until late next year.

French Louis Dreyfus could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular European business hours. Credit Suisse also was not immediately available to comment.

"Louis Dreyfus wants to expand its permanent capital base," a person involved in the discussions told the FT. But another person said that the company could remain private.

(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)