PARIS/LONDON Commodities firm Louis Dreyfus is not envisaging a listing of its trading unit in the short term but is still considering options to raise capital, leaning towards a private investor, sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the French company had hired bankers to look at a listing of its commodities trading arm, or a partial sale to a sovereign wealth fund.

But two sources with direct knowledge of the Louis Dreyfus situation said there was nothing new.

"There is no rush; the company has been private for 150 years so there is no specific timing" for changing the share holding structure," one source said, asking not to be identified.

Louis Dreyfus has been in a state of flux since former head Robert Louis-Dreyfus died in 2009. He left his 59 percent majority stake to a trust, and made a commitment that his heirs would buy out minority shareholders from 2012.

Group chairman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus confirmed in March she was holding talks with the company's minority shareholders about a stock market listing, a merger or bringing in a private investor to fund future projects.

PRIVATE INVESTOR

But the liquidity needs of Louis Dreyfus dropped significantly earlier this year after it sold around $2 billion (1.3 billion pounds) in energy and "several hundred millions" in real estate assets, a source close to the company said.

"The group is rich with quite a lot of cash; it is less and less urgent that Louis Dreyfus Commodities supplies the cash," another source close to the matter said, pegging the remaining amount to buy out the other shareholders at less than $1 billion.

With lower cash needs, the group, which has always promoted discretion, could favour a deal with another private operator.

"A private investor is less unlikely that an IPO," the source close to the company said.

Louis Dreyfus competes for dominance of agricultural commodities trading with Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Its Louis Dreyfus Commodities branch generated some $46 billion in net sales last year and more than $1 billion consolidated net profit, the company said.

Merger talks between Louis Dreyfus and smaller Singaporean rival Olam International Ltd (OLAM.SI) failed this year. It also was reported to have held merger talks with other rivals, including Glencore International Plc (GLEN.L).

(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard, Editing by David Hulmes and Gerald E. McCormick)