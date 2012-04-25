* Foresight, Greensphere to match 80 mln stg investment

* Money for investments in recycling, energy-from-waste projects

LONDON, April 25 Britain has committed a total of 80 million pounds ($129 million) to two specialist fund managers to invest in the UK's small-scale waste infrastructure sector, the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) said on Wednesday.

All investments made by the fund managers on behalf of BIS will be matched, leveraging in at least another 80 million pounds more to the sector, BIS said in a statement.

A 50 million pound fund will be managed by the Foresight Group, while a 30 million pound fund will be managed by Greensphere Capital.

The two UK-based fund managers will be responsible for making and managing investments in areas such as waste recycling and reprocessing facilities and energy-from-waste projects, BIS said in a statement.

The maximum amount of individual investments in these areas is not likely to exceed 15 million pounds, BIS said.

The government said it was making the direct investment on fully commercial terms before obtaining European Union state aid approval for its Green Investment Bank, which is designed to spur private sector investment in low-carbon projects.

The bank will initially be capitalised with 3 billion pounds, which may raise an additional 15 billion pounds in private capital, but it will not be able to borrow money until 2015.

The government expects to obtain state aid approval for the GIB by autumn this year but said it would start making investments in green projects from this month.

"Investing directly now shows that we are not just sitting on our hands while we wait for the UK green investment bank to receive state aid approval," said Business Secretary Vince Cable.

Offshore wind power, commercial and industrial waste processing and recycling, energy-from-waste generation, domestic and business energy efficiency are the main priorities for the bank if and when state aid is granted.

At a London-based meeting of 23 world energy ministers this week, the government will try and learn from Germany's experience in such investments through state-controlled bank KfW, whose loan programmes include renewable energy projects, UK energy and climate minister Greg Barker said earlier on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6192 British pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)