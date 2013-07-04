Industrial textiles and fibres maker Low & Bonar Plc (LWB.L) said full-year revenue would rise to 400 million pounds ($610.32 million) as it anticipates a recovery in the European construction market and a more favourable euro-to-pound exchange rate in the second half.

"Typically, we are seasonally weighted towards the second half -- we're now projecting, on an underlying basis, (revenue) will be 11 percent ahead in this coming second half," Finance Director Mike Holt told Reuters.

The company, whose products range from carpet backing yarns to fabrics used in construction, reported a 23 percent slide in first-half adjusted pretax profit on Thursday due to an abnormally long winter that hurt sales in Western Europe, its largest market.

The company said sales fell 5.3 percent in its core Bonar business, which makes textiles for the civil engineering, construction and transport industries.

Holt added that the company expected a 10-million-pound boost to full-year revenue from a more favourable currency exchange rate.

Low & Bonar reported revenue of 380.5 million pounds last year.

