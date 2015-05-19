LONDON The London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA) said on Tuesday it had appointed asset management group Apollo Global to manage its credit investments.

Apollo will oversee the LPFA's 150 million pounds ($234.4 million) allocation to credit markets, including distressed debt, real estate debt, leveraged senior loans and private lending, the pension fund said in a statement.

"The mandate will be unconstrained and target absolute returns by investing across a number of higher yielding debt markets," LPFA, which administers 4.8 billion pounds in pension assets, said.

"It is expected that the majority of investments will be made within developed markets; however, there is also scope for allocations to emerging markets."

Apollo managed about $163 billion at the end of March.

($1 = 0.6400 pounds)

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)