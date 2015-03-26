London Borse Dubai sold its 17.4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) at 2,250 pence per share, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The company earlier confirmed it had sold its complete 17.4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange.

Borse Dubai sold its LSE stake as the share price was at an all-time high and it was the "appropriate time to monetise" its investment, the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

The proceeds from the stake sale would be used for general business purposes, he added.

