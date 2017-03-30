Basic resources, retailers send European shares near two-month low
LONDON Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).
The British exchange made the announcement late on Wednesday, hours after the European Commission formally blocked the deal with its German rival. The Commission said the deal would have resulted in a monopoly in the processing of bond trades.
LSE said in February it would face costs of around 175 million pounds for the deal and it will still have to pay a significant portion of that despite the merger not going ahead.
The buyback will happen in two tranches, with the first beginning on Thursday and consisting of up to 100 million pounds of shares.
Barclays and RBC will be managing the buyback.
($1 = 0.8041 pounds)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Lawrence White)
STOCKHOLM Sweden's H&M reported slower than expected sales in May, the latest in a string of soft sales numbers from the world's second biggest fashion retailer, and said it had faced tough conditions in many of its markets early in the month.
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.