Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) expects that proposals to tighten collateral requirements will reduce net treasury income in the group's next financial year, the group said on Friday.
However, market estimates for net treasury income in its current financial year ending March 2013 would not materially be impacted, the stock exchange operator said.
The LSE said that LCH.Clearnet, which it is in the process of acquiring, would have to increase its regulatory capital by between 300 million and 375 million euros $385.85 -$482.31 million if the new counterparty recommendations were adopted.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.