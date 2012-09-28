LONDON The London Stock Exchange (LSE) said proposed reforms to improve safety buffers in share trading would hit revenue and force it to find up to 375 million euros ($482.3 million) of capital, sending its shares down 7 percent to a two-month low.

The LSE was reacting to proposals from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), an advisor to the European Commission, intended to help shore up the region's stock markets in the event of another Lehman-style collapse.

The ESMA's proposals came in a submission to the European Commission and the European Banking Authority (EBA), which are overhauling the regulation of Europe's financial system in response to the banking crisis.

The ESMA has proposed the Commission restrict how exchanges like the LSE hold capital as insurance against a bank default and increase the levels of capital the exchanges hold back through their clearing houses.

Clearing houses, which sit between trading partners, holding cash to be used to refund any firms left out of pocket by a counterparty default, won support from regulators for their performance after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The British exchange said on Friday the ESMA reforms, likely to be ratified by the Commission at end of the year, will reduce the treasury income it generates from its Italian clearing house CC&G.

The LSE also said clearing house LCH.Clearnet, which it has agreed to acquire, would have to increase its regulatory capital by between 300 million euros ($386 million) and 375 million if the recommendations are implemented.

MORE NORMAL

The exchange group said income from CC&G's treasury management activities - which has been elevated in the past year by market uncertainty - would return to more normal levels as investor sentiment improves.

In treasury management, the LSE takes cash collateral on deposit from clients, earning interest on it by investing the money in short-term debt instruments. Income from this activity was roughly 14 percent of overall income, in the Exchange's latest half-year figures.

The LSE also said on Friday that LCH.Clearnet, which it plans to buy before the end of this year, will need to find at least 300 million euros of regulatory capital under the planned reforms.

The LSE said it intends to have the additional capital in place in the first half of next year to comply with the new regulations.

"As a potential 60 percent shareholder in LCH, LSE could need to make a 180 million euros contribution which we would expect to be reflected in either the pricing for LCH or the expense base," said Phil Dobbin, an analyst at Espirito Santo.

The LSE in April agreed a deal with LCH.Clearnet under which it will buy up to 60 percent of the firm in a deal valuing the clearing house at 813 million euros.

LSE shares were down 7.5 percent at 948 pence by 1006 GMT, having fallen as low as 930p, their lowest since late July. ($1 = 0.7775 euros)

