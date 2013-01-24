Workers speak above an electronic information board at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON The London Stock Exchange's (LSE.L) data business helped the group wipe out losses in capital markets and treasury income to beat forecasts with a 6 percent rise in quarterly income.

The LSE said on Thursday income for the three months to December rose to 209 million pounds ($330 million), compared with a forecast for 201 million.

The British exchange's 44 percent increase in data services income to 76 million pounds wiped out a 4 percent fall in capital markets revenue to 66 million and a 17 percent slide in net treasury income to 28 million.

"The group has continued to benefit from a more diversified range of businesses with particularly strong performances from our Information Services and our Technology operations", chief executive Xavier Rolet said.

The LSE Group's technology business income rose 5 percent for the quarter to 14 million pounds.

The LSE is seen by analysts as a possible bidder for the European share trading arm of NYSE Euronext NYX.N which last month agreed to sell itself to energy group the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N) and spin-off Euronext, the European stock market business.

$1 = 0.6313 pound)

(Editing by Dan Lalor)