Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) aims to whittle down its holding in LCH.Clearnet to 51 percent over time, it said on Friday, after announcing it had bought a majority stake in the clearing house of up to 60 percent.
Smaller shareholders in LCH.Clearnet may want to fully monetise their holdings, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on a conference call with journalists, temporarily pushing up the stake acquired by the LSE.
The LSE is paying 20 euros for each LCH.Clearnet share it bought, valuing the clearing house at 813 million euros (688.99 million pounds) .
(Reporting by Sarah White)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.