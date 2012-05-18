A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) has reported profits up nearly a third, driven by the inclusion of its newly acquired index business and its clearing unit.

The LSE said on Friday profit was up 30 percent to 442 million pounds while revenue rose 10 percent to 680 million pounds for the full year to the end of March.

The performance was linked to the LSE's inclusion of the FTSE International business, acquired late last year, and revenue growth in its Italian clearing house, which was up 147 percent from deposits to Italian banks.

"We are well placed and remain firmly focused in our pursuit of driving long-term shareholder value," said Chris Gibson-Smith, chairman of the LSE.

