LONDON The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) is expected to shrug off weak trading in its core capital markets business to report quarterly revenue growth driven by the addition of the FTSE index unit bought last year, according to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

The British exchange is expected to say revenue for the three months to the end of June was up 11 percent on last year to 210.3 million pounds when it issues a trading update on Wednesday.

Analysts said this rise will be largely down to the inclusion of revenue from the FTSE index business the exchange bought in December for 450 million pounds.

The FTSE revenue, estimated by analysts at about 35 million pounds for the quarter, will more than wipe out a 12 million fall in capital markets revenue, until recently the LSE's top earner, and a 2.6 million pound drop in post-trade revenue.

"Revenue will probably be up about 10 percent year on year, boosted by the inclusion of FTSE which should add about 34 million pounds," said Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Perrott.

"Excluding the effect of the FTSE acquisition, group revenues could be down by about 10-15 million pounds, reflecting the tough trading environment, with weaker primary and secondary markets in the last quarter."

European equities trading has slowed down in recent months as investors have quit the market amid concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the knock-on effect on European companies.

The LSE tried to diversify its business last year by buying Canada's TMX Group (X.TO) but the deal was rejected by shareholders.

The British exchange has since looked closer to home for non-trading assets, such as clearing house LCH.Clearnet and the FTSE index firm, which asset managers use to benchmark their funds' performance.

Analysts estimate revenue from the LSE's information services business, which now includes FTSE, increased 70 percent in the quarter to 75.9 million pounds.

They also said the LSE's markets business was off 15 percent at 67.6 million pounds, post-trade services was down 10 percent to 23.4 million pounds and the LSE's technology unit grew 20 percent to 12.8 million pounds.

The net interest income the LSE draws from making cash deposits with Italian banks, the fastest growing LSE revenue stream in recent quarters, rose just 5 percent to 27.4 million pounds, according to analysts.

The growth in data services revenue reflects a changing focus at the British exchange as Chief Executive Xavier Rolet seeks to diversify the group and reduce its reliance on trading activity, which can be unpredictable.

The acquisition of FTSE in December was meant to boost information services income while the LSE's planned acquisition of clearing house LCH.Clearnet in the fourth quarter of this year should boost post-trade revenue.

"The LCH deal reflects the LSE's focus on post-trade and LCH will have a massive impact on the business while further diversifying revenues," said Simmy Grewal, a senior analyst at research house the Aite Group.

British broker ICAP IAP.L last week blamed a slowdown in trading activity for a 9 per cent drop in first-quarter revenue.

"The sluggish global economy and euro zone crisis are inevitably leading to reduced trading volumes despite some active days," ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer said.

The average daily trading volume on ICAP's bond and currency platforms in the three months to the end of June was $712 billion, down 19 percent on 2011.

