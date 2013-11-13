Workers speak above an electronic information board at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported an expected rise in profits in its fiscal first half, helped by a strong market for new listings and its efforts to diversify the business.

Under Chief Executive Xavier Rolet, the LSE has sought to broaden its earnings, moving into strong potential growth areas to offset a squeeze on profits from falling trading volumes in an uncertain economic climate and increased regulation.

The exchange took control of indexes business FTSE International in 2011 and completed the acquisition of clearing house LCH.Clearnet earlier this year.

"Today the group has a strong complementary portfolio of global brands, services and products," Rolet told reporters. "The first half of this year has been transformational for the group as we continue to diversify our offering."

Clearing houses have become increasingly important after regulators phased in new rules to move more derivatives trading onto exchanges and through clearing houses to increase transparency and protect investors should their trade counterparty go bust.

The LSE said adjusted operating profit for the six months to the end of September rose 6 percent to 229.9 million pounds ($366.2 million), matching the average expectation of 11 analysts polled by the exchange.

Group revenue, including the contribution from LCH.Clearnet, rose 44 percent to 504.2 million pounds.

On an underlying basis, revenue increased 8 percent.

"The focus of our attention now is with LCH," said Rolet. "We are going to continue our efforts ... to properly integrate, take cost out, and that takes a little time."

The LSE has also benefited from a resurgence of initial public offerings (IPOs), as strong equity markets has encouraged companies to list after several years of drought.

The amount of capital raised on its markets over the period increased 114 percent to 16.3 billion pounds.

"The IPO market is really motoring at the moment," said Rolet.

Bankers say many firms are working on planned listings for next year, with retailers Poundland and Pets at Home among those reported to be looking at going public in London.

Shares in the LSE, which have risen more than 44 percent this year, were down 0.3 percent at 1,600 pence by 0853 GMT.

(Editing by David Holmes)