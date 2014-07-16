LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday that total income in the first quarter rose 16 percent to 323.9 million pounds, as revenue grew across almost all of its business divisions.

The exchange group said revenue in the three months to June 30 increased by 20 percent, or 12 percent stripping out the effect of currency fluctuations.

Its capital markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and trading of stocks and bonds, saw revenue rise by 16 percent as the number of new issues more than doubled.

"We have been pleased by the continued resurgence in the IPO (initial public offering) market with an increase both in the number of companies joining our markets and the amount of money raised," Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said.

Its post trade services unit, which includes clearing, settlement and custody activities, reported a 4 percent rise in revenues, while LCH.Clearnet, the clearing house in which it acquired a majority stake last year, saw income increase by 14 percent with growth coming from over-the-counter products.

Revenue from information services, which includes the FTSE index business, rose 5 percent.

The 213-year old bourse last month made the largest acquisition in its history when it bought U.S. index provider Frank Russell from Northwestern Mutual for $2.7 billion.

The company said on Wednesday it had put in place new revolving credit facilities of 600 million pounds for a term of up to three years ahead of the acquisition, which are available for part financing the deal.

Technology services provided the only weak spot, with revenues down 8 percent.

The exchange group said that overall it had made good progress at the start of its financial year and was well placed to benefit from continued positive market trends.

